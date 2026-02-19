FOLLOWUP: Admiral Way bike-lane upgrade work under way

Thanks to Gregg for the report – the Admiral Way protected-bike-lane upgrade work on the hill north of the West Seattle Bridge is under way today. Less than a week ago, we reported SDOT‘s confirmation of what’s being done here:

The existing bike lanes on Admiral Way between Spokane and Lander will be upgraded with concrete pre-cast curbs to provide physical separation between people biking and vehicle traffic.curbs to provide physical separation between people biking and vehicle traffic. We are not proposing to change the current lane or curb space configurations. The upgrade is intended to improve safety for people biking uphill and reduce instances of vehicles parking in the bike lane.

We’ll check in on the progress later this afternoon.