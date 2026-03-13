WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Friday evening updates

(Earlier snow reports: Early morning … morning commute … late morning and afternoon)

One week until spring and that photo just texted to us tells the story – a day full of end-of-winter snow. It’s still barely above freezing, but the National Weather Service insists tomorrow will get to the mid-40s. If you’re planning to brave slushy roads and head out tonight, we didn’t publish a highlight list today but there are options in the WSB Weet Seattle Event Calendar. Updates to come – thanks to everybody who’s shared photos and updates – text 206-293-6302 or email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

TRAFFIC INFO: The 1st Avenue South Bridge is now fully open … wherever you’re headed, the city’s traffic cams are here.