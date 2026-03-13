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WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Updates including closures, changes

March 13, 2026 9:16 am
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 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

(Reader photo, texted from North Admiral)

Snow’s still falling as the commute period ends and we’re getting word of some closures/changes, so we’re launching this separate report. We’ll add to the following lists as needed, in addition to adding other photos/updates. (Info to share? Text 206-293-6302 or email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)

CLOSURES
Stay ‘n’ Play at Arbor Heights Community Church
West Seattle Golf Course

CHANGES
Delayed opening for Delridge Community Center, 11 am

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