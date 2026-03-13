WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Updates including closures, changes

(Reader photo, texted from North Admiral)

Snow’s still falling as the commute period ends and we’re getting word of some closures/changes, so we’re launching this separate report. We’ll add to the following lists as needed, in addition to adding other photos/updates. (Info to share? Text 206-293-6302 or email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)

CLOSURES

Stay ‘n’ Play at Arbor Heights Community Church

West Seattle Golf Course

CHANGES

Delayed opening for Delridge Community Center, 11 am