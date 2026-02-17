CLOSURE ALERT: Lane-closing nighttime work all week in northeast West Seattle

Those are the sites where crews are scheduled to close lanes overnight for the rest of this week to gather information for the King County Wastewater Treatment District‘s upcoming projects. Here’s the announcement:

King County is doing nighttime survey work to learn about conditions below the ground in (northeast West Seattle). Work began on Monday, February 16, and will continue through Friday, February 20. To do this work, crews will temporarily close lanes during work hours. At least one lane will be open to trucks and vehicles at all times.

We are completing this work at night to avoid daytime traffic impacts. Please watch for signs and equipment and follow directions from flaggers.

This work will help King County design new facilities to help reduce pollution and keep our local water clean.

When

Work began on Monday night, February 16, and will continue through Friday, February 20

Work hours Monday through Friday, 6 pm to 6 am the following day

Where

Along West Marginal Way Southwest and Southwest Spokane Street (see map above)

What to expect

Crews lifting maintenance hole lids and taking measurements at each survey site

Temporary lane closures during work hours

At least one lane open for vehicles at all times

Work happening at one location at a time

Construction equipment and trucks, cones, and portable lights on site

Engine noise, hammering, and vibrations while crews are working

Clean sites and reopened lanes once work is complete

Why

To learn about conditions below ground in North Delridge

To help design facilities that will help reduce pollution in the Duwamish River