WEEK AHEAD: Some schools out all week, but not all

It’s mid-winter break for most, but not all, schools. Families, students, and staff obviously already know, but in case you need to know too for traffic or other reasons, we checked the calendars for the schools we routinely track:

CLOSED ALL WEEK: Seattle Public Schools, Westside School, Explorer West Middle School, Tilden School, Summit Atlas, Vashon Island School District

CLOSED MONDAY-TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Hope Lutheran School

CLOSED MONDAY-TUESDAY: All three local Catholic schools (Our Lady of Guadalupe, Holy Rosary, Holy Family)

CLOSED MONDAY: Highline Public Schools, Kennedy Catholic High School