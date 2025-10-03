TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Friday + weekend info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, October 3, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast for today is mostly sunny, chance of showers, high in the mid-60s. Sunrise will be at 7:11 am; sunset, at 6:43 pm.

ROAD WORK

-The South Park Bridge will close overnight for four nights in the coming week, starting tonight, as part of the Duwamish River cleanup: 7 pm Friday to 6 am Saturday, 7 pm Saturday to 6 am Sunday, 7 pm Monday to 6 am Tuesday, and 7 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.

-The Highway 99 tunnel will close overnight tonight/tomorrow morning for maintenance.

-Closures of 59th SW in Alki aren’t over, we’re told, but crews are reopening it when they can.

-“Natural drainage” construction closing the east end of Sylvan Way is under way.

WEEKEND NOTE

-Many parking spots from Don Armeni Boat Ramp to Luna/Anchor Park are off-limits Saturday (and Monday) for a film shoot.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – WSF continues two-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Issaquah, because of a boat breakdown on another route, but has added M/V Salish as an unscheduled third boat. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update when the situation changes.

Water Taxi – Today, regular West Seattle service; summer/early fall schedule, with later runs tonight, same thing Saturday, and bonus day of the late-night schedule on Sunday (when the M’s second playoff game is at 5:03 pm).

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

