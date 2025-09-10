ROAD-WORK ALERT: Alki Elementary project to close 59th SW for a month

Earlier today, we published a reader photo of the ongoing work on the new Alki Elementary. We checked in with project manager Brian Fabella, who confirms that the project remains on track to be open in time for next school year, and forwarded the latest neighborhood newsletter about the project. It includes this road-work alert:

Our next steps include right-of-way storm extension work on 59th Avenue Southwest. Work will begin on 9/15 and involve closure of 59th Ave. SW until 10/15. Access for local traffic will be maintained, but through traffic will be restricted. After 10/15, road work will continue, but will not require closure to through traffic.