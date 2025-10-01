PARKING ALERT: Commercial shoot at and near Don Armeni, Anchor/Luna Park on Saturday and Monday

Thanks to Steve Pumphrey for the tip. Those are just a few of the dozens of “no parking” signs lining Harbor and Alki Avenues from Don Armeni Boat Ramp to Anchor/Luna Park (and along the north/west half of Don Armeni, too). The spaces are all reserved for a production company (which shot there last year too), all day Saturday (October 4) and Monday (October 6). As Pumphrey, a nearby resident, points out, that’s going to take a big bite out of parking during a weekend with massive events that will bring extra riders to the Water Taxi (among other users in the area) – Saturday brings the Mariners‘ first game of the American League Division Series and Sounders FC‘s match with Portland. But we looked closely at multiple signs and the restrictions are NOT in effect Sunday, which has another Mariners’ playoff game as well as the Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay, so you should be able to use the parking spots on that day. On Saturday, though, you might be better served using the shuttle buses, riding a bike, or having someone drop you off.