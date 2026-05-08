West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026: Donation options

West Seattle Clothesline (a program of the West Seattle Food Bank) will accept new and gently used clothing – any gender, any size. No housewares please, other than household towels and linens.

Donors can drop off items:

West Seattle Clothesline @ 5444 Delridge Way SW, Suite 100: Saturday, May 9th from 10am to 3pm, or Tuesday/Thursday 10am-3pm.

West Seattle Food Bank @ 3419 SW Morgan Street: Monday through Friday, 9 am-3 pm

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD

Time to make room for more books? The White Center Library Guild accepts donations of books for our sale shelf.

If you need more space for your books or have left over books from your yard sale, please donate them to the White Center Library Guild. We accept old books, new books and everything in between.

Just take your donations to the library front desk. Contributions help fund children and adult programs at the White Center Library! Thank you!

GONE.COM

This local business says it’ll pick up unsold/unwanted furniture. You can request a pickup via its website.

GATEWOOD GATOR FAIR

I just want to put a shout out for our Gator Fair. We are looking for donations of tables, tent canopies and small toys/trinkets we can use for prizes. An email or text to me would be great. I can swing up and pick up. daniellematni (at) gmail.com

There are many other local nonprofits that accept donations, but none that have directly requested post-WSCGSD donations … yet. We’ll add anyone else we hear from (contact us at westseattleblog@gmail.com with what you will accept and how/where/when to donate it).