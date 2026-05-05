Police seeking witnesses after motorcyclist dies when collision leads to fall from West Seattle Bridge offramp

This was logged overnight as a crash under the West Seattle Bridge at 1st/Spokane, but SPD Blotter reports it started with a collision on a bridge offramp, and ended a life:

Seattle police detectives are investigating a fatal collision on the West Seattle Bridge this morning.

At 1:57 a.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on the 1st Avenue South off-ramp from the WSB. There, police found a man deceased on the ground below.

The Seattle Fire Department arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Police cordoned off the area and detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) arrived to process the scene.

Detectives determined that the motorcyclist, driving westbound on the WSB, struck a guardrail while taking the off-ramp. The driver flew over the railing, and landed below on the 1st Avenue South sidewalk, where he died from his injuries.

The King County Medical Examiner will take custody of the deceased. Anyone with information is asked to call TCIS at 206-684-8923.