Has addiction touched your life? Doubt recovery is possible? ‘What It Takes’ event in West Seattle on Wednesday aims to bring hope

People caught in the throes of drug addiction can recover. So says Jeff Shulman, a local educator and filmmaker who’s made a movie called “What It Takes“ about a recovery program. The clip above is about its premiere a few days ago (this page has a trailer for the movie itself), and this Wednesday night, there’s a free screening at The Admiral Theater in West Seattle (2343 California SW). He told us via email, “I can promise laughter, tears, and cheers as people share their traumas and their triumphs after the movie. Addiction is devastating people from all walks of life and I am excited to show that recovery is possible.” He added: “More than a screening, the Admiral Theater will host a night of hope, healing, and community connection. Audience members will be invited to share how the film relates to their own journeys and ask questions of me and Sound Health’s Lisa Rogers. We will bring this conversation out of the shadows so people know they are not alone and help is available.” The event at The Admiral is free and starts at 7 pm Wednesday (May 6).