FOLLOWUP: Days after SFD training, demolition crews take over at Fauntleroy Way site

Thanks for the tip. Demolition crews are at work today at the Fauntleroy Way site north of Fairmount Park where SFD was training last week. As noted then, we had reported a year and a half ago that multiple residential structures (most if not all duplexes) would be coming down here to make way for more than two dozen new housing units. The properties from 5021 Fauntleroy through 5045 Fauntleroy sold in two deals, totaling $4.3 million, according to county property records.