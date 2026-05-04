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Change the way your electric bill works? Seattle City Light launches online tool to help customers decide on ‘Time of Use Rate’

May 4, 2026 1:42 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

Seattle City Light wants to ensure you know its new voluntary option for how you’re billed for electricity at home, the “Time of Use Rate,” is available, and it’s launched an online tool to help you evaluate it. Here’s how the rate is explained by SCL:

With TOU, when you use electricity affects how much you pay. Electricity costs more during peak hours (from 5 to 9 PM), when demand is highest, but it will cost less during other times.

By shifting some of your electricity use to off-peak hours, you can reduce your bill. Plus, you’ll help make our power grid more efficient.

Our TOU rate has three pricing periods:

-Peak hours (most expensive): 5 to 9 PM, Monday through Saturday (excluding observed holidays).
-Mid-peak hours (moderate pricing): 6 AM to 5PM and 9 PM to midnight, Monday through Saturday. On Sundays and holidays, mid-peak pricing lasts all day (6 AM to midnight).
-Off-peak hours (least expensive): Midnight to 6 AM, every day.

Learn more about TOU rates on our Residential Rates page.

City Light’s announcement today explains how to access the new online tool that can help you figure out whether changing to this kind of rate would save money.

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2 Replies to "Change the way your electric bill works? Seattle City Light launches online tool to help customers decide on 'Time of Use Rate'"

  • Confused May 4, 2026 (2:02 pm)
    Reply

    So the highest rates will be during a the all important family time. Dinner/cooking, homework, kids baths, and bedtime. I get that some people are home during the day, but if your in any service industry the requires you to be onsite, it feels like you would be penalized.

  • RickB May 4, 2026 (2:53 pm)
    Reply

    I was interested in this for our house so I researched it a while back. Unfortunately I learned that if you have solar panels and a net metering agreement in place you are not eligible for TOU billing. Thought I’d mention it to save time for others in that situation. 

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