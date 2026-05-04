Change the way your electric bill works? Seattle City Light launches online tool to help customers decide on ‘Time of Use Rate’

Seattle City Light wants to ensure you know its new voluntary option for how you’re billed for electricity at home, the “Time of Use Rate,” is available, and it’s launched an online tool to help you evaluate it. Here’s how the rate is explained by SCL:

With TOU, when you use electricity affects how much you pay. Electricity costs more during peak hours (from 5 to 9 PM), when demand is highest, but it will cost less during other times.

By shifting some of your electricity use to off-peak hours, you can reduce your bill. Plus, you’ll help make our power grid more efficient.

Our TOU rate has three pricing periods:

-Peak hours (most expensive): 5 to 9 PM, Monday through Saturday (excluding observed holidays).

-Mid-peak hours (moderate pricing): 6 AM to 5PM and 9 PM to midnight, Monday through Saturday. On Sundays and holidays, mid-peak pricing lasts all day (6 AM to midnight).

-Off-peak hours (least expensive): Midnight to 6 AM, every day.

Learn more about TOU rates on our Residential Rates page.