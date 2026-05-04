Fauntleroy/Rose crossing plan to be discussed at just-announced Wednesday meeting

In 2007, SDOT removed a marked crosswalk on Fauntleroy Way at SW Rose Street, mid-Lincoln Park.

Community members long lobbied to bring back a safer crossing, and SDOT long said they couldn’t/wouldn’t.

Then the department relented, and last year unveiled a design that was far more complex than a crosswalk, including a raised median between the ferry holding (outside southbound) lane and travel lanes. Here’s what they showed at the time:

(SDOT-provided 2025 renderings above and below; see PDF versions here)

The Fauntleroy Community Association and Morgan Community Association have voiced concerns about the design, a regular discussion topic at recent meetings, and want to know what you think, so they have just announced a community forum with SDOT for this Wednesday (May 6), 5:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).