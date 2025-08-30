ROAD WORK: ‘Natural drainage’ project to resume on east end of Sylvan Way, after three years on hold

(Rendering of what the finished project is supposed to look like, from 2021 SPU document)

Along with announcing the upcoming emergency culvert repairs in Fauntleroy, Seattle Public Utilities has announced another project in West Seattle. SPU says work will resume – after almost three years – on a section of its “natural drainage” project near Delridge businesses including The Home Depot and Arco/AM-PM.

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is constructing natural drainage systems (NDS) in the Longfellow Creek Basin to address recurring drainage and flooding issues and provide water quality treatment for street runoff that drains to Longfellow Creek. During construction in 2022, crews encountered unexpected underground conditions and the project at this location was postponed. Construction will resume in mid-September 2025. LOCATION

Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and Delridge Way SW (near the Home Depot Store) SCHEDULE & HOURS

• Mid-September to end of 2025

• Monday through Friday, 7 am to 5 pm ANTICIPATED IMPACTS

• Noise, dust, and vibrations typical of a construction site

• Full lane closure of Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and Delridge Way SW, and parking restrictions near the work area

• Materials and equipment staged near construction activities

• Access to private property and businesses may be temporarily impacted

• Eastbound King County Metro bus stop may be temporarily impacted or relocated

• Pedestrian detours will be in place

Here’s the full construction-notice one-sheet (PDF).