VIDEO, PHOTOS: ‘More than a food bank,’ gala-goers are reminded as they help West Seattle Food Bank ‘Nourish and Flourish’

Story by Tracy Record

Photos by Torin Record-Sand

For West Seattle Blog

West Seattle Food Bank executive director Fran Yeatts took the stage during the nonprofit’s “Nourish and Flourish” gala Saturday night and recalled her uncertainty a year earlier about what was ahead.

And while the past year was most of what she feared it would be – rising costs, loosening safety nets – she also voiced appreciation for “the one shining light of this past year … the support we get from this community.”

There they were, surrounding her in the 4105 event venue‘s in-the-round space, the people who stepped up so many times, during the SNAP benefits crisis, for one, and in the need that has brought more people in for the non-food assistance that WSFB provides – emergency rent and utilities assistance, clothes from its Clothesline. Here’s everything Yeatts told the crowd:

Yeatts also recounted The Clothesline’s move to a new home months ago; the day it reopened in its new Delridge location, she recalled, was its busiest day ever, with 72 shoppers.

Other notable numbers from the past year were featured in this video, departing from the usual nonprofit-gala tradition of showing a video featuring clients’ testimonials. This one featured behind-the-scenes images of WSFB staff, and emcee/auctioneer Ian Lindsay invited attendees to cheer for them:

Another round of big cheers was bestowed on this year’s recipients of the food bank’s Nourishing Neighbors Award, First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (WSB sponsor), which Yeatts presented to church representatives including pastor Rev. Bryon Hansen:

First Lutheran Church always has been a strong supporter of the Food Bank, and of the West Seattle Helpline before its merger with WSFB.

In particular, Rev. Hansen’s predecessor, the late Rev. Ron Marshalll, was a deeply devoted supporter, and even wrote a book about the WSFB. The FLCWS contingent accepting the award said it should be an honor for him too.

No doubt he would have agreed with WSFB board president Joe Everett, who called it “more than a food bank,” powered by a “small army of volunteers” as well as the staff and community.

One other person who spent more than a few minutes at the mic was comedian Scott Losse – who brought some laughs to a night that at its heart was about very serious work and what it takes to support it.

Emcee Lindsay, of course, kept things lively.

He called the live auction, which as usual for WSFB events was centered on experiences – like the taco and margarita party with Yeatts and WSFB staffers, with three parties sold for $1,200 each, and getaways to both Northwest and tropical locales. Another gala component boosting the benefit was the Dessert Dash, which Lindsay said brought in about $25,000 from tables vying to get their choice of the desserts that awaited.

And there was a chance to simply commit to a cash donation; one generous donor started with a $10,000 commitment, and from there, a variety of four-, three-, and two-digit sums were promised too.

Today – first weekday after the gala – it was time for some number-crunching. We checked in with development director Robbin Peterson this afternoon, and got this update: