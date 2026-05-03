WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Late-night sightings

Both of these sighting reports came in via text today, both from the Westwood vicinity:

I spotted two coyotes last night about 10:45 at 31st SW and Cloverdale. I was walking my dog and they didn’t seem to take much notice of us. They came around the corner of 31st and headed west on Cloverdale toward 35th SW.

Shortly thereafter, another texter had this sighting:

Pack of three coyotes was seen around 11 pm. All were quickly moving south down 31st Ave SW.crossing Thistle.

Here’s what you need to know if you encounter one (or more).