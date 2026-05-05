CONGRATULATIONS! Our Lady of Guadalupe 7th-grade girls win volleyball championship

Congratulations to the Our Lady of Guadalupe School 7th-grade girls for winning the citywide volleyball championship! Here’s how they did it:

Our Lady of Guadalupe 7th Grade Girls Varsity volleyball team won the All-City CYO Playoff Championship Tournament at Bishop Blanchet Sunday night, beating St. Joseph in two straight sets, 25-22, 25-20.

Coach Lori Hinton and Patrick Lamb’s Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 9-2 record, winning three straight in the single-elimination playoffs, beating St. Pius X and upsetting top-seeded, undefeated St. Anne on Saturday before facing St Joe’s.

“Attitude determines altitude,” said Coach Hinton. “We are so proud of our girls.”

A championship banner will soon hang from the rafters at the OLG gym.

The school’s 8th-Grade Boys also made playoffs and the 6th-Grade Girls Varsity advanced to the semifinals, coming in two points shy of a win in a nail-biting three sets.