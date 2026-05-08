Here’s the treats (and lemonade) list for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026!

We promised the treat list before West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day arrived, including – for starters – the WSCGSD classic, lemonade, promised at more than 20 sales:

LEMONADE: #4, #22, #72, #92, #111, #126, #195, #227, #235, #258, #358, #366, #368, #400, #434, #451, #453, #525, #540, #567, #587, #593, #638

And for the hungry:

MUSUBI: #123, #266

EGG ROLLS: #46

PUPUSAS: #451

COTTON CANDY: #46, #79, #654

SHAVED ICE: #164

OTTER POPS: #267 (free)

BLUEBERRY POPSICLES: #426

COOKIES: #22, #235, #499 (free)

BAKED GOODS: #92, #179 (Verdant Crumb Bakery pop-up), #322 (Mr. Bun’s Bakery pop-up), #361, #420, #478 (The Kenney bake sale), #552, #563, #587, #598

HOT DOGS: #406

ITALIAN SODAS: #266

If we’re missing something, not too late to let us know (or comment below). As always, we’ll be covering WSCGSD all day tomorrow, starting right at the figurative opening bell at 9 am … good luck to all!

(Map here with links to speialty mini-lists, primtable sale list here)