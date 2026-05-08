Here’s the treats (and lemonade) list for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026!

We promised the treat list before West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day arrived, including – for starters – the WSCGSD classic, lemonade, promised at more than 20 sales:
LEMONADE: #4, #22, #72, #92, #111, #126, #195, #227, #235, #258, #358, #366, #368, #400, #434, #451, #453, #525, #540, #567, #587, #593, #638
And for the hungry:
MUSUBI: #123, #266
EGG ROLLS: #46
PUPUSAS: #451
COTTON CANDY: #46, #79, #654
SHAVED ICE: #164
OTTER POPS: #267 (free)
BLUEBERRY POPSICLES: #426
COOKIES: #22, #235, #499 (free)
BAKED GOODS: #92, #179 (Verdant Crumb Bakery pop-up), #322 (Mr. Bun’s Bakery pop-up), #361, #420, #478 (The Kenney bake sale), #552, #563, #587, #598
HOT DOGS: #406
ITALIAN SODAS: #266
If we’re missing something, not too late to let us know (or comment below). As always, we’ll be covering WSCGSD all day tomorrow, starting right at the figurative opening bell at 9 am … good luck to all!
(Map here with links to speialty mini-lists, primtable sale list here)
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