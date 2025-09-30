CLOSURE ALERT: Dates set for first South Park Bridge closures during Duwamish River in-water cleanup season

When we mentioned that the second season of in-water Duwamish River cleanup starts tomorrow, we also noted some overnight closures of the South Park Bridge are planned. The first dates have just been finalized:

Upcoming Overnight Closures of South Park Bridge

Nights of October 3, 4, 6, and 7, 2025

This week, the South Park Bridge will be fully closed overnight to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for two nights on Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4, ending the morning of October 5. Closures will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Next week, King County Road Services will also close the South Park Bridge to traffic on the following nights: Monday, October 6, and Tuesday, October 7, ending the morning of October 8. If additional dates are needed, the bridge may be closed again at night on October 9, 10, and 11. We will notify the community if these additional dates are needed.

During this time, the bridge will be in the “raised” position to accommodate dredging activities underneath the bridge. Unlike daytime construction, recreational vessels will not be permitted to pass beneath the South Park Bridge during this time.

King County Metro Route 60, which travels over the South Park Bridge, will be rerouted during the hours of the bridge closures. To learn more about the Route 60 reroute, please check Metro’s Service Advisories page. …

You can expect additional South Park Bridge closures later this fall and winter.