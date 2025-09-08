FOLLOWUP: Sinking-boat saga sails its skipper into jail

Over the past several days, we chronicled the saga of what was reported multiple times as a “sinking boat” off Beach Drive, then was towed to Don Armeni Boat Ramp, where it was reported yet again, then – as we reported Friday night – put on a trailer for removal from the water.

We received a few comments along the way from a person identifying themselves as the boat’s owner. Right now, that person is in the King County Jail, for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle in question, according to the police-report narrative we obtained today, was the trailer we photographed Saturday night. Here’s the narrative, with names redacted:

I responded to the Don Armeni Boat Ramp to assist Bellevue PD (BPD) with the location and recovery of a stolen boat trailer. The trailer was associated with a boat that generated local reporting due to its sinking at this popular city park. The sinking of the boat also generated multiple responses from local, state, and federal agencies to mitigate and investigate the sinking. I arrived and immediately saw the boat loaded onto a trailer attached to a grey pickup. I called BPD Ofc XXXX for additional details before contacting the suspect vehicle. She explained that two men stole a boat trailer from Bellevue overnight between 09.05.25 and 09.06.25. BPD entered this trailer into WACIC as a stolen vehicle after contacting V/XXXX. A witness to the theft (V/XXXX’s neighbor) saw the local blogging and citizen journalism reporting about the sinking of the boat at Don Armeni and immediately recognized both the trailer and the two men documented to be using it to get their boat out of the water. … This neighbor contacted BPD who in turn called SPD to investigate. I approached the boat/trailer/truck combo and saw that the plate on the trailer matched the plate on the WACIC/NCIC hit. (Arrested person) was sitting in the driver’s seat of the pickup truck to which the trailer was attached. He was ordered from the passenger cabin and detained. Once I verified stolen status with radio, (he) was arrested for PSV2. I noted that the serial number on the trailer’s data plate matched the VIN on the DOL record for the trailer. After being advised of his Miranda Rights, (he) stated that he was ‘borrowing’ the trailer from a friend in order to recover this sunken boat from the Don Armeni boat ramp. (He) was unable to describe or name the person from whom they borrowed the trailer. It was also telling that the trailer they were borrowing was wholly unsuitable to towing this boat. Using open source information, it would appear this boat exceeded the carrying capacity of the trailer by 150%. During the efforts to tow this boat about 100 meters, (he) flattened two tires and broke a leaf spring. This showed a total disregard for property they were borrowing from a friend. Additionally, even though he is not the registered owner of the grey pickup he stated he was the owner and was the sole occupant. Since (he) was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle towing a stolen trailer, there appeared to be probable cause to arrest him for PSV-2. The arrest was screened at the scene by Sgt XXXX. He was booked into KCJ without incident. At the time of this report, the final disposition of the boat, trailer, and truck are pending due to difficulties obtaining a tow.

We first reported on the boat last Wednesday afternoon, during the day’s second emergency response related to it. Commenter “Wetone” posted photos from Saturday afternoon as the aforementioned truck was being towed away. Stewart L. sent these closer-up photos, also from Saturday: