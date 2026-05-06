FOLLOWUP: Parks confirms ‘open house’ to see newest design for expanding Morgan Junction Park, including ‘skatedot’/all-wheels area

Back on April 30, we reported that the community group long working to get a “skate dot” into the Morgan Junction Park Addition project had word that Seattle Parks would present the newest design to the community on May 13. Now it’s official – Parks has sent this announcement about the gathering one week from tonight, which will start at 6 pm instead of the previously reported 5:30:

Seattle Parks and Recreation is hosting an Open House to share an update on the Morgan Junction Park Expansion Schematic Design. Join us on May 13, 2026 from 6 to 7:30 pm, at The Kenney, 7125 Fauntleroy Way SW in West Seattle.

The Open House will provide an opportunity for community members to view the updated schematic design, connect with the project team, and learn more about the current phase of the project.

The expansion area is now open to the public for interim use. The site will remain accessible until the start of Phase II construction, when the existing park, additional parcel, and the Eddy Street right-of-way will be closed off for construction.

Following more extensive than anticipated soil work, the project design has been value engineered to align with available funding and site conditions. Permit review and final design are anticipated to continue through fall 2026 with construction anticipated to begin by late summer 2027.

To view the schematic design, visit: Morgan Junction Park Addition | Engage Seattle Parks

Seattle Parks and Recreation purchased the 0.47-acre property [in the early 2010s] at 6317 California Ave SW, just north of Morgan Junction Park, to expand the park and provide additional open space for this high-density neighborhood. The project was placed on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic as the City focused on essential services. In September 2022, the Seattle City Council, acting as the Park District Board, approved funding for the project as part of the 2023–2028 Park District cycle.