School-shopping? Westside School offering online info sessions

With the school year ending next month,it’s time to finalize where your child(ren) are going to school in the fall. For those still deciding, independent preK-8 Westside School in Arbor Heights (WSB sponsor) is offering online info sessions starting tomorrow:

Westside is hosting a series of Virtual Coffee sessions with our Head of School, Dr. Daryl Wright. These are short, informal Zoom gatherings designed to give prospective families a feel for our community, learn about our approach to joyful learning and high academic standards, and ask questions in a relaxed setting.

Upcoming sessions:

May 7 | 9:00–9:30 am

May 14 | 9:00–9:30 am

May 20 | 11:15–11:45 am

May 29 | 12:00–12:30 pm

Registration is required here, and families will receive the Zoom link after signing up.