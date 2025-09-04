UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Don Armeni Boat Ramp, 3rd response in 2 days for same boat

12:12 PM: Thanks for the tip about the Seattle Fire crews headed toward Don Armeni Boat Ramp. There’s a water-rescue response for a reported vessel in distress. They’re not sure, according to first units on scene, whether there’s anyone aboard the boat, but they’re planning a quick search to find out.

(Added: Reader photo from Steve)

12:17 PM: SFD describes the boat as 18′, “partially submerged.” They’re sending in divers and rescue swimmers to be sure no one’s in the water. But as we suspected, it’s just been confirmed, this is the same boat that was towed to Don Armeni yesterday after taking on water off Beach Drive.

12:24 PM: “No one on boat, no one in danger” responders have just told dispatch. They’re trying to reach the boat owner with whom they made contact yesterday.

12:45 PM: Many of the responding units have been dismissed. Adding photo above, posted in a comment by Steve, and photo below, emailed by Stewart L.