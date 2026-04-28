CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth International High School musicians’ honors at Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

(Photos courtesy Denny-Sealth Performing Arts)

Turning now to good news: The jazz program at Chief Sealth International High School is growing, and student musicians brought home proof of that from a prestigious festival in Idaho. Here’s the report from Denny-Sealth Performing Arts president Jaeney Hoene:

The Chief Sealth International High School Jazz Program brought home honors from the 59th Annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival this past weekend. Led by Director of Bands Joey Roberts (Jazz I and Jazz Combos) and Director Dave Niimi (Jazz II), the Chief Sealth Jazz Bands competed with high school jazz groups from the United States and Canada and earned these recognitions:

(From left: Theo McGaughey, Tito Puente, Jr., Ella Ward, Noah Kimball at the 59th Annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival)

Jazz Trio — Division II Winner, Senior Instrumental Combos (Theo McGaughey, Ari Peck, Ethan Faunce)

Jazz Combo I — Division II Runner Up, Senior Instrumental Combos

Jazz Band I — Division II Runner Up, Senior Instrumental Large Ensembles

Theo McGaughey — Runner Up, Avista Scholarship Solo Instrumental Award

Students attended workshops and performances and learned from jazz greats like Warren Wolf and various college faculty members. See all student performances at the Denny Sealth Performing Arts website: dspaboosters.org/programs/jazz-band.

Chief Sealth’s jazz program has grown by leaps and bounds this year, splitting into Jazz Bands I and II at a time when funding is scarce. Dave Niimi came out of retirement and donates most of his hours leading Jazz II. In addition to the two Jazz bands, Sealth boasts four individual student jazz combos. These combos self-select their individual music, allowing them to explore their interests and education within the field of Jazz music. Congratulations again, students, it is wonderful to see hard work and dedication pay off!

Want to have fun and support the program? Come to our first annual Rent Party on May 17 at Kenyon Hall, where the jazz bands will take the stage again along with local musicians for a rousing evening of jazz. Many thanks to the growing list of sponsors: Reubens Brews, Georgetown Brewery, The Locol Kitchen and Bar, West Seattle Thriftway, and especially Kenyon Hall Management for providing us an amazing space for our jazz party!