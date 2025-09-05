West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Yet another emergency response at Don Armeni Boat Ramp, same boat

September 5, 2025 5:01 pm
5:01 PM: If you’re seeing emergency responders heading toward Don Armeni Boat Ramp – it’s another “boat sinking” call and SFD/SPD are trying to determine if it’s the same boat that’s drawn responses the past two days, and was supposed to be getting attention from the US Coast Guard and Department of Ecology too.

5:04 PM: They’ve verified it’s the same boat, which would make this the fourth response in three days for it. But one radio exchange suggested someone at the USCG told SFD the boat had been removed, so they’re trying to get that all straightened out.

6 PM: Postscript – the USCG was definitely there with the boat earlier this afternoon, reports Stewart L., who sent these photos:

We’ll check on its status before dark.

  • Seth September 5, 2025 (5:14 pm)
    Bruh if your calling EMS 4 times in 3 days for the same boat, you should be footed the bill for times 3 and 4.  Irresponsible boat owner making the rest of us unsafe.  Get whatever issue is fixed by someone who knows what thier doing and stop wasting resources so you can save a few bucks by not fixing it yourself.  

    • WSB September 5, 2025 (5:49 pm)
      At least two of the calls came from third parties, not the boat owner, as described by dispatch.

  • 22blades September 5, 2025 (5:17 pm)
    Time to bill him. Willful negligence.

