UPDATE: Second emergency response of the day for boat off Beach Drive

September 3, 2025 3:59 pm
3:59 PM: Seattle Fire is responding by land and sea to a boat off Beach Drive (near Shore Place) with a man and dog on board, now reporting that they are taking on water, according to the dispatch. Responders got a call about this boat earlier today, but at the time, the boater was reported to have said he didn’t need help, just had a dead battery, so that response was canceled fairly quickly.

4:05 PM: Crews just told dispatch that the boater reports 2 1/2 feet of water in his engine compartment, so they’re trying to get some equipment to help with that.

4:43 PM: Thanks to the reader who texted that photo. The fireboat crew has just told dispatch that they’ll be towing the boat to Don Armeni Boat Ramp.

  • Tony September 3, 2025 (4:20 pm)
  • Tony September 3, 2025 (4:23 pm)
    Police boat just left. Fire boat remaining to help so far.  The distressed boat is on the other side of the fire boat   

  • Tony September 3, 2025 (4:33 pm)
    The stern seems about 8 inches or so further out of the water than when the fire boat showed up.  The distressed boat seems to be tied up to starboard side of the fire boat and is being “towed” away.

