UPDATE: Second emergency response of the day for boat off Beach Drive

3:59 PM: Seattle Fire is responding by land and sea to a boat off Beach Drive (near Shore Place) with a man and dog on board, now reporting that they are taking on water, according to the dispatch. Responders got a call about this boat earlier today, but at the time, the boater was reported to have said he didn’t need help, just had a dead battery, so that response was canceled fairly quickly.

4:05 PM: Crews just told dispatch that the boater reports 2 1/2 feet of water in his engine compartment, so they’re trying to get some equipment to help with that.

4:43 PM: Thanks to the reader who texted that photo. The fireboat crew has just told dispatch that they’ll be towing the boat to Don Armeni Boat Ramp.