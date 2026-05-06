Fauntleroy/Rose crossing meeting, menopause talk, postseason softball, reading, music, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Recent sunset, photographed by Curry Gibson)

Here’s our Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time – here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

REMINDER – WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks start from 47th/Fontanelle (so if you didn’t see this in the calendar and missed it here’s your reminder for next week).

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

VR FOR TEEN WELL-BEING: 2:30 pm, explore it at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

ART WITH REC’N THE STREETS: 3-4:30 pm, free art activities at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Here’s what’s on the Metro League schedule today: One softball postseason game, West Seattle HS at 3:30 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), vs. Eastside Catholic.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

TALK ABOUT MENOPAUSE: 4:30 pm at The Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), “menopausal insomnia” is the topic – learn about solutions!

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly gaming event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

ALSO AT MR. B’S – HAPPY HOUR FOR SAD PEOPLE: 5-7 pm with Listening to Grief at Mr. B’s Mead Center.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is back at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

FAUNTLEROY/ROSE CROSSING MEETING: 5:30 pm, as previewed here, all are welcome at a community meeting with SDOT at Southwest Library to discuss the plan for this crossing. (9010 35th SW)

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: Play at the West Seattle Eagles‘ HQ (4426 California SW), starting at 6 pm.

PIANO NIGHT AT UPWELL: 6 pm monthly piano night. (4811 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Discuss our city’s growth, present and future, at the weekly 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

CLASSIC SF BOOK CLUB: 6 pm, ‘The Centauri Device‘ is this month’s book – talk about it at Paper Boat Booksellers. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

KUNDALINI YOGA: Do it at 6 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Midweek movement – join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

HUM-IN PROTEST: Tried [rotesting via sound vibration? Gather 6:30-7 pm Wednesdays at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW and SW Alaska).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

‘WHAT IT TAKES’: Substance-abuse recovery is is detailed in this documentary having its West Coast premiere at 7 pm at The Admiral Theater (2343 California SW).

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

PIANO NIGHT AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: All-request piano night, starting at 7 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 3: Three West Seattle trivia venues – Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: It’s your stage at West Seattle’s longest-running open-mic night! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWING IT! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 9. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!