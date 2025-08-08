WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 17 notes

(Early-morning photo by Stewart L.)

Here’s our better-late-than-never lineup for your Friday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH TRANSFER STATION: A reader suggests a reminder that it’s closed for most of the rest of the month.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: The spraypark is open every day 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS: Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm), Delridge, and Hiawatha (both noon-5:30 pm) will be open today.

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water pool is open to the public today, noon-7 pm.

SEATTLE TERIYAKI HISTORY & MORE: See the newest exhibit at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) while the museum is open noon-4 pm today.

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

BACK-TO-SCHOOL EVENT: Health screenings, free school supplies, free food, more at Greenbridge Plaza (9800 8th SW), 4-6:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) hosts Songwriters’ Showcase, 6-8 pm.

SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE MOUNT: As announced earlier this week, tonight’s concert is canceled.

COMEDY AT THE SKYLARK: Need a laugh? Doors at 7, show at 8, Andrew Rivers and Luke Severeid at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING’: GreenStage‘s free outdoor Shakespeare is at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) tonight, 7 pm.

‘MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM’: More outdoor Shakespeare! The condensed Backyard Bard edition of this classic will be performed at Delridge Playfield (4458 Delridge Way SW) at 7 pm.

RELEASE EVENT AT EASY STREET: Release event for Baby Metal at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, free, all ages.

FREE OUTDOOR MOVIE: “Barbie” screens at West Seattle Mercantile (3270 California SW), 8 pm.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Chocolate Chuck spins tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating with live music and/or DJ – tonight, SWEAT at the DISCO w/DJ Slayground – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $18 cover/$5 skates.

