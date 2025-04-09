FOLLOWUP: Low-low tides on the way, and so is revised beach-naturalist schedule

(2024 low-low tide photo from Tom Trulin at Lincoln Park)

With minus tides on the way next week, and very low tides expected at month’s end, we checked in with the Seattle Aquarium to find out if they have assembled a schedule for this year’s Beach Naturalist program. Aquarium spokesperson Tim Kuniholm says they are working toward a mid-April deadline and will be able to talk about the details of the program after that. As we’ve been reporting, after reader tips, the program is being reorganized after aquarium-staff layoffs earlier this year, and is expected to be significantly scaled back from its previous reach, with 300+ volunteers at beaches across the region, including Lincoln Park and Constellation Park. Last year, Aquarium-coordinated naturalists staffed 11 beaches, each with 22 low-tide events from May to July. We’ll have another update when the new plans are finalized.