Here’s our list for your West Seattle Friday!

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always preview events days/weeks ahead):

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY EVE – SALES TODAY: Some of the sales on our map for tomorrow’s big event are starting today. We’ve listed those numbers here.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring is garden time! See what’s new at the center, open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY … weekly indoor playtime for preschool-age kids, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

NO STORY TIME TODAY … canceled @ Delridge Library again this week.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW and SW Stevens)

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: For adult English-language learners, 12:30 pm-2 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: One local game on the schedule today – 1:30 pm, WSHS vs. Seattle Prep at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

SEATTLE BEER WEEK KICKOFF AT OUNCES: 5-9 pm “Kill the Keg” kickoff event (3809 Delridge Way SW).

LEGISLATIVE TOWN HALL: Hear from, and ask questions of, your 34th District state legislators tonight at 5:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm.

KENYON HALL CABARET: All-ages drag show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 6:30 pm.

MUNA LISTENING PARTY: 7 pm, hear and buy the new recording at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) early. Free, all ages.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Fast Nasties, All The Rain, Roy & the Renegades

. Doors at 7, music at 8. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), spinning tonight with DJ Proh Mic, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to music with Halley Greg, Lindstrom & the Limit, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

NEW CLOSING TIME: “Summer” hours for Alki and Don Armeni start their second week tonight, with a 10:30 pm closing time. Beach-fire season does not start until May 22.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!