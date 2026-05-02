West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026: The map is ready!

It’s been a busy morning, but as promised, we finalized the map and list for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026, and have published both the interactive map an the printable list of sales (a record 644 sales, 38 pages!). See the map here; the printable list is linked there, but here’s the direct link. It’s also available via the WSB menu (look for GARAGE SALE DAY MAP). To recap:

-WSCGSD is always (since 2005) the second Saturday in May – this year, that’s May 9th

-Official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm, but as you’ll see in the listings, some are starting earlier and/or ending later, and some are adding extra days

-The listings are those of sellers who registered between April 1 and April 22 – all sizes and types of sales, all around the area!

What we do from here is continue to get the word out – we do that in myriad ways, including WSB stories plus posters and ads – and since we’ve had the benefit of having read all 640+ listings, we will be making lists of sales with certain features or focuses. We’ll also get a note out to sellers later today including, if interested, the template for your “Official Sale” sign. Updates to come!