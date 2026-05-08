FOLLOWUP: Milestone for Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup

(WSB photo, April 25)

Imagine if we had some way to weigh the tonnage of items involved in West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day! Currently we don’t … but we do have the total today from the most recent Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup, courtesy of Judy Pickens:

Recyclables collected during the spring Recycle Roundup hosted by Fauntleroy Church pushed total tonnage since these free community events began in 2010 to 400. During the April 25 event, just over 550 households and businesses brought 14.58 tons to be returned to the resource stream by zero-waste recycler 1 Green Planet. The fall roundup is set for Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 am-3 pm in the church parking lot (9140 California Ave. SW).

The roundup is a free dropoff event and the list of what they will and won’t accept will be out weeks in advance so you can plan.