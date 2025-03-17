FOLLOWUP: Beach Naturalist program’s future still a mystery, but clues are surfacing

(File photo, Lincoln Park)

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

With only about 2 months before the traditional start of the Beach Naturalist program at Lincoln Park, Constellation Park, and other beaches around the region, the Seattle Aquarium tells WSB there are “no new updates” about their plans to revise the popular low-tide program. But clues are starting to surface.

As we reported last month, the program is on “pause” and being reconfigured, following layoffs due to the Seattle Aquarium’s reported budget shortfall. The Aquarium says the program, which has included full-time and part-time seasonal staff overseeing hundreds of volunteers, will “look different” but has been slow to share details. While Aquarium staff works to “reimagine” the popular program, some of the seasonal staff who were laid off are talking about organizing their own program.

The Aquarium has organized and trained Beach Naturalists for more than 20 years, assigning staff and volunteers to beaches from Dash Point to Shoreline, both during daytime and occasional evening mega-low tides. It has attracted a dedicated group of volunteers, many of whom are on the same beaches year after year, and who are passionate about the way the program makes the Aquarium’s educational outreach available to anyone who can go to the beach, even if tickets to the Aquarium itself may be out of reach financially. The Aquarium has also paused its Cedar River Salmon Journey program, which relies on volunteers at the Ballard Locks and other locations to teach about the migration and life cycle of salmon. The pause in the two programs has left all of those volunteers largely in limbo for the last few months.

Now a “listening session” is planned by the Aquarium for volunteers of both programs next week. An email to volunteers sent a week ago indicated the program is intended to become a collaboration between the Aquarium and several other marine-focused educational groups. A followup email sent last evening makes mention of the potential for a much scaled-back program, with just a handful of low-tide events a year. That email also stated that the volunteer trainings that are usually scheduled in March will not happen at all this year. The Aquarium did not answer questions about the specifics when asked.

Some of the staff laid off in January feel they can’t wait indefinitely to hear about plans that they think are unlikely to include them. “None of us expect to be rehired,” says Bill Rogers, one of the 20 part-time seasonal staff known as “beach captains” who managed volunteers in the field. Knowing that the beach captains were laid off signals what Rogers expects will be a big change to the program, so he and others are now organizing to bring together those who are interested in making sure there are as many naturalists at beaches on as many days as possible during the very low tides. It would also provide an opportunity for volunteers and former staff who feel blindsided by the way the changes to the program are being handled and are upset enough they wouldn’t go back if invited. Rogers noted, “It hurt a lot of people personally.”

Exactly what shape a new naturalist program might take is uncertain. A formal work meeting in early April with interested volunteers may help focus both structure and mission. “Will it be a group or a club? We have to work that out,” says Rogers, who was looking forward to his 13th season as beach captain and 15th in the program, “The plan is to still be involved.”

As for the Seattle Aquarium, it’s also dealing with the impending arrival of a new CEO and the first operational year of its Ocean Pavilion, part of a $160 million project.