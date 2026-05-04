4 days to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with 650+ sales on our map!

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026 is just 84 hours away! At least, the official WSCGSD window – 9 am to 3 pm Saturday, May – is. But some sales will start on Friday, and some will continue on Sunday. So we’ve made lists of those (please let us know if we’ve missed your extra day/s sale, or if you’ve made a last-minute decision to add a day) – reminder, these are days IN ADDITION TO Saturday, not instead of:
ALSO OPEN FRIDAY
Sale #10
Sale #177
Sale #316
Sale #416
Sale #442
Sale #499
Sale #500
Sale #527
Sale #558
Sale #597
Sale #598
Sale #641
ALSO OPEN SUNDAY
Sale #6
Sale #10
Sale #35
Sale #54
Sale #141
Sale #158
Sale #203
Sale #269
Sale #324
Sale #350
Sale #378
Sale #441
Sale #455
Sale #466
Sale #558
Sale #656
If you haven’t explored the map and/or printable list yet, that’s where you’ll find the registered, numbered sales’ addresses, as well as the descriptions provided by sellers when they registered. You can search either one for the type of item that interests you most. Speaking of items, perhaps the most unusual we’ve seen listed is at #323 – “1974 women’s letter sweater.” Got something unusual at yours? Send a pic – westseattleblog@gmail.com – for a spotlight! Meantime, we’re counting down – WSCGSD Weather Watch remains mostly sunny, almost 70 – more previews/updates to come.
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