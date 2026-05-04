4 days to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with 650+ sales on our map!

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026 is just 84 hours away! At least, the official WSCGSD window – 9 am to 3 pm Saturday, May – is. But some sales will start on Friday, and some will continue on Sunday. So we’ve made lists of those (please let us know if we’ve missed your extra day/s sale, or if you’ve made a last-minute decision to add a day) – reminder, these are days IN ADDITION TO Saturday, not instead of:

ALSO OPEN FRIDAY

Sale #10

Sale #177

Sale #316

Sale #416

Sale #442

Sale #499

Sale #500

Sale #527

Sale #558

Sale #597

Sale #598

Sale #641

ALSO OPEN SUNDAY

Sale #6

Sale #10

Sale #35

Sale #54

Sale #141

Sale #158

Sale #203

Sale #269

Sale #324

Sale #350

Sale #378

Sale #441

Sale #455

Sale #466

Sale #558

Sale #656

If you haven’t explored the map and/or printable list yet, that’s where you’ll find the registered, numbered sales’ addresses, as well as the descriptions provided by sellers when they registered. You can search either one for the type of item that interests you most. Speaking of items, perhaps the most unusual we’ve seen listed is at #323 – “1974 women’s letter sweater.” Got something unusual at yours? Send a pic – westseattleblog@gmail.com – for a spotlight! Meantime, we’re counting down – WSCGSD Weather Watch remains mostly sunny, almost 70 – more previews/updates to come.