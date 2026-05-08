BIZNOTE: If you feel left out on Mother’s Day …

… you’re might be interested in an Other’s Day brunch tomorrow at The Locöl Kitchen & Bar (7902 35th SW), which wanted to be sure you had advance heads-up, so in case you haven’t seen this in our calendar:

Other’s Day Brunch Seattle: A Gathering for Women Without Children

For women who feel like others on Mother’s Day. You don’t need another event where you feel like the only one without kids. You don’t need to explain your story. You don’t need to make it comfortable for anyone else. You just want to be in a room where you feel understood. This is Other’s Day!

Founded in Chicago in 2022, this year we are happy to have a Seattle gathering hosted by Other’s Day ambassador, Melissa Miller! This event takes place at The Locöl Kitchen & Bar from 11-2 pm on Saturday, May 9th.

Tickets are still available online here.

Tickets are $40 per person and include a bottomless Mimosa Bar and a giant build your own Waffle Charcuterie buffet!