BIZNOTE: Three Little Birds moving north again, to new West Seattle location

(File photo, courtesy Three Little Birds)

Another change ahead in the West Seattle Junction consignment-store scene – Three Little Birds is moving out of 4736 California SW after five years, and moving north to the same South Admiral building where its owner already has other businesses. We contacted proprietor Jennifer Young after commenter Vee mentioned the move in discussion following unrelated Junction biznotes we published last night, and she sent us this statement she says she’s shared with customers:

Our lease expired in Sept. 2024 and after a tremendous amount of thought and discussion, we have made the difficult decision to move our beloved store to a new location in 2025. Some of the factors that went into making this decision were: *Inability to negotiate new lease terms that made financial sense for our business model.

*Concerns about the safety and maintenance costs of an aging building.

*Questions about the planned light rail extension.

*Rising costs for small businesses in 2025 and an uncertain economic future required thoughtful planning for those expenses to ensure we can remain a viable business moving forward. We love our West Seattle and beyond customers and hope you will follow us a little further north. Our new location is at 3270 California Ave. SW. We are excited to offer all of our stores and brands in one large building. Our long-term business goal of creating a one-stop shopping experience for our customers is finally beginning! We plan to re-open in that location by February 2025. We will celebrate 11 years in business in the spring and we hope to be around for many more. Thank you for your support over all of these years! Keep it coming …. your independent local businesses need you now more than ever!

The other “stores and brands” mentioned in the announcement include Alair and Dylan, which changed ownership at 3270 California two years ago, and Kid Friendly Footwear, which moved from the south end of The Junction to merge into Three Little Birds in 2021. Young’s original Three Little Birds location was south Morgan Junction, at 6959 California SW, from which it moved north to the current Junction spot five years ago, after Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) moved south to 6400 California SW.

As for what’s next in Three Little Birds’ current space, we’re not seeing a public “for lease” listing so far, nor are there any permit applications for that space. It’s next door to the 4730 California space (different building, different ownership) vacated by Sound Credit Union last year, with a Gene Juarez Salon moving in.