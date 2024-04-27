BIZNOTE: Sound Credit Union to close West Seattle Junction branch

(WSB photo from 2022)

Thanks for the tips. Customers of Sound Credit Union have received the company’s announcement that it plans to close its West Seattle Junction branch at the end of June. Here’s the announcement in its entirety:

As a member-owned financial cooperative, we continually analyze our branch locations to best serve you, our valued members. We have made the difficult decision to permanently close our West Seattle Branch, located at 4730 California Ave (SW), on Friday, June 28, 2024.

That’ll be this year’s second financial-institution closure in West Seattle, following the March closure of Wells Fargo‘s Admiral branch. It’ll be at least the second branch closure for Sound Credit Union this year, after its First Hill shutdown last month. Sound Credit Union opened in the 4730 California mixed-use building as the first-ever tenant in that space, more than eight years ago. Last year, the branch was robbed three times.