BIZNOTES: Three West Seattle Junction updates

Three Junction-related biznotes tonight:

PAPER BOAT SETS THE DATE: One month ago, we first told you about Paper Boat Booksellers‘ plan to move to a new location, subleasing space that Windermere isn’t using on the north side of 4526 California SW. They’ve now announced that they’ll close January 22nd for a week-plus of moving, reopening in the new space – twice the size of their current north Morgan Junction space – in “early February.”

LADY JAYE ON VACATION: Thanks to Ian for the tip. It’s “winter break” time for Lady Jaye (4523 California SW), closed through January 14th.

HOMESTREET BANK SWITCHES SHOWCASES: A new month means a new local-business showcase at HomeStreet Bank (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor). But first, an important task for the business featured at the West Seattle branch in December:

(WSB photo: Laura Schneider of Meeples between HomeStreet’s August Mears and Sharon Lingbloom)

Laura Schneider, proprietor of Meeples Games, visited HomeStreet this past week to draw the winner of a $100 gift card. Every business showcased at the bank hosts a prize drawing – all you have to do to enter is visit the branch, whether or not you’re a customer! The January local-business showcase features West Seattle Bowl (which, by the way, is hosting a tournament both days this weekend, so no daytime open play).