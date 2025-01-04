West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTES: Three West Seattle Junction updates

January 4, 2025 5:10 pm
Three Junction-related biznotes tonight:

PAPER BOAT SETS THE DATE: One month ago, we first told you about Paper Boat Booksellers‘ plan to move to a new location, subleasing space that Windermere isn’t using on the north side of 4526 California SW. They’ve now announced that they’ll close January 22nd for a week-plus of moving, reopening in the new space – twice the size of their current north Morgan Junction space – in “early February.”

LADY JAYE ON VACATION: Thanks to Ian for the tip. It’s “winter break” time for Lady Jaye (4523 California SW), closed through January 14th.

HOMESTREET BANK SWITCHES SHOWCASES: A new month means a new local-business showcase at HomeStreet Bank (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor). But first, an important task for the business featured at the West Seattle branch in December:

(WSB photo: Laura Schneider of Meeples between HomeStreet’s August Mears and Sharon Lingbloom)

Laura Schneider, proprietor of Meeples Games, visited HomeStreet this past week to draw the winner of a $100 gift card. Every business showcased at the bank hosts a prize drawing – all you have to do to enter is visit the branch, whether or not you’re a customer! The January local-business showcase features West Seattle Bowl (which, by the way, is hosting a tournament both days this weekend, so no daytime open play).

2 Replies to "BIZNOTES: Three West Seattle Junction updates"

  • Vee January 4, 2025 (6:00 pm)
    I saw that three little birds lost lease and is moving further north on California ave

    • WSB January 4, 2025 (6:17 pm)
      Thanks for the tip on that. You’re the first to mention it to us. I’ll ping the proprietor.

