BIZNOTE: My Three Little Birds’ new West Seattle location

The move of one retailer from Morgan Junction to The Junction has cleared the way for another to move in the opposite direction. Behind the papered windows at 4736 California SW, former home of Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor, now at 6400 California SW), the new West Seattle home of kids’-consignment store My Three Little Birds (also a WSB sponsor) is taking shape. We just talked there with proprietor Jennifer Young, who has already cleared out of her original south Morgan Junction space and is working to reopen the bigger-and-brighter new space as soon as possible. If you have questions, well-wishes, etc., she plans to be outside the shop handing out candy for trick-or-treaters during Sunday’s West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival. This is the sixth year in business for My Three Little Birds, which also has a Burien location. (P.S. Thanks to Mike for the tip!)