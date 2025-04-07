BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Junction Hardware’s new sign finally up

(Thanks to Clarence for the photo)

Half a year after Junction Hardware (44th/Edmunds) changed alliances and joined up with the Ace Hardware co-op, its biggest sign is finally reflecting the change! The new sign went up this afternoon, not long after the old one was taken down:

(Thanks to Greg for the photo)

In case you missed our earlier stories, this is NOT an ownership change – Junction Hardware is still West Seattle–owned, by Bruce Davis and family. We spoke to him for this update in February, at which time he explained that the sign installation was lagging while they waited months for a city permit; he also explained some other changes, additions, and improvements facilitated by the alliance with Ace. True Value had stopped being a co-op when it was sold to a private-equity firm, and Junction Hardware is glad to be part of one again.