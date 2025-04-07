ONE MONTH TO GO: Much-delayed deadline nears for REAL ID compliance

(REAL ID reminder that arrived with a car-tab-renewal notice)

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

With just a month left, the scramble is on for appointments to get enhanced driver licenses and other IDs that meet REAL ID requirements. Starting May 7, you’ll need identification that meets those federal standards if you want to board a domestic commercial flight or visit some federal facilities. US Passports will be accepted, as will Washington State-issued Enhanced Driver Licenses (EDL) and Enhanced IDs, as well as Tribal IDs and other documents (see the list here), but a regular driver’s license or state ID will no longer be enough.

We checked around, and found that West Seattle’s semi-new driver-licensing location at 2420 SW Dakota is booked up for the next two months worth of appointments for enhanced documents. A few other locations in the metro area have some earlier appointment dates, but still well after the deadline. The enhanced cards take a couple of weeks to process after the appointment, in any case. There are some occasional cancelled appointments that become available day-of, so if you can’t wait until summer for your updated documents, checking the site regularly may yield an earlier appointment. The Department of Licensing website allows you to check by location on availability, but does not show the West Seattle office on its default map. You have to put in your zip code to see available appointments there: dol.wa.gov/id-cards/real-id

REAL ID’s goal is to make sure all states use the same kinds of standards to confirm identity and citizenship before issuing ID cards, in much the way US passport standards work. The Act, which was a Congressional response to security concerns after 9/11, was originally planned to take effect in 2008, but that deadline has been pushed back time and again, for a total of 20 years. The most recent delays in 2021 and 2023 were blamed in part on state licensing backlogs created by the pandemic. The Transportation Security Administration is sticking with the deadline this time, but is planning a “phased enforcement approach,” giving it some flexibility if passengers arrive at the airport with a regular ID instead of an enhanced one. Just how they will handle those situations when they happen is not yet clear, but they do expect it to be an issue because so many Americans have yet to upgrade their identification to meet the standards. While US passports are another option, only a little more than half of Americans — 170 million people — have those.

Despite the standardization the act is aiming for, some states, including Washington, are putting their own mark on the IDs–literally. To denote a compliant ID, the majority of states have added a star in the upper right corner of their IDs, but some are black, others gold, and California has their star on a grizzly bear. Washington state has eschewed the star in favor of an American flag that overlaps the photo on the ID.