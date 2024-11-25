BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Gene Juarez finally confirms West Seattle Junction location

(WSB photo, July)

Four months ago, we reported that city permit files showed a Gene Juarez salon was penciled in for the former Sound Credit Union space at 4730 California SW. At the time, the company’s CEO Katie Trent had no comment. Today, she emailed us this announcement:

I am happy to now confirm that we have leased the space formerly housing Sound Credit Union. We are thrilled to bring our award-winning salon and skin care services to the Junction. Many of our staff (including me) live in West Seattle, as do many of our existing guests. It is a privilege to join the vibrant business scene in West Seattle/the Junction, and we look forward to making a positive contribution through additional foot traffic to the Junction as well as involvement with the many wonderful community events throughout the year.

Trent says they’re hoping to open in April. She adds: