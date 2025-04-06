TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash near southwest end of West Seattle Bridge

(Reader photos)

4:05 PM: Thanks for the tips and photos. There’s no SFD callout for it so far, but as shown, there’s been another crash near the Welcome to West Seattle sign toward the southwest end of the West Seattle Bridge.

The images show only that pickup truck, but someone called us saying it appeared two vehicles were involved. Yet another texter says the dividers are pushed out of place – something someone else had reported earlier this afternoon (we advised them to be sure and report it to 911 as that’s a safety hazard) – we don’t know whether that was fixed before this happened.

4:13 PM: We’ve received even more reader photos and reports just in the few minutes since publishing this. One person confirms, “This was the 2nd accident there in the last 2 hours as on the way out there was another van at the side of the road and Jersey Barriers pushed over to the eastbound lanes.”