Pay-what-you-can spring break, summer camps & classes @ Mode Music and Performing Arts

Spring break is close, and summer vacation isn’t all that far away. Fun, creative camps and classes await students at West Seattle’s own Mode Music and Performing Arts:

2025 spring break camps in songwriting and play creation are available for K-5 – go here to sign up.

For K-8, MMPA’s 2025 summer camps will run from June 23rd through August 29th. This year we are offering our standard Monday thru Friday week-long camps, with morning and afternoon options. We are also offering new camps for 6-8th graders this year! Middle school campers will meet two days a week in the afternoon for 4 weeks. Find out more here.

Tiny Modes (0-4) classes are in a new session now too!

As always, our programming is pay-what-you-can. Please take advantage of our 100% scholarships!