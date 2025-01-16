BIZNOTE: Alair and Dylan reopen after ‘first phase’ of building remodel

Sibling shops Alair and Dylan have reopened at 3270B California SW, proprietor Jennifer Young tells WSB. That’s “the first phase of our remodel,” she explains.

The next phase involves the move of Young’s other shop, Three Little Birds, to 3270 California, next to Alair and Dylan, from its current place in the West Seattle Junction (as we first reported earlier this month). Until all three stores are open together in that building, she says, Alair and Dylan’s “temporary hours” are noon-5:30 pm Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 am-5:30 pm Thursdays-Fridays-Saturdays, 11 am-4 pm Sundays, closed Mondays.