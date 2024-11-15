NONPROFITS! Get a spotlight in first-ever West Seattle Giving Spirit campaign

WSB has always sought to give exposure to local nonprofits and their needs. This holiday season, we’re also planning to do that through a new campaign called West Seattle Giving Spirit. Nonprofits interested in participating are invited to apply, as there’s a limited number of dates and it’s first-come first-serve, Here’s what it’s all about:

West Seattle Giving Spirit

A year-end campaign focused on community strength and generosity.

Sponsored by the Learning Communities Foundation and WSB

November 20 – December 27, 2024

Calling all West Seattle and White Center nonprofits to participate in the first-ever coordinated year-end giving campaign with and for area nonprofits!

There are so many incredible nonprofits supporting the communities reached by WSB. West Seattle Giving Spirit will highlight the positive impact that organizations on (and adjacent to) the West Seattle peninsula have on our neighbors, the arts, the environment, and more. When the world finds itself in transition, this is one way to engage, give, and support locally.

From November 20 -December 27, WSB, in partnership with the Learning Communities Foundation, will provide up to sixteen West Seattle or White Center nonprofits a one-day Spotlight and “opportunity to ask” for donations of money and/or volunteer time. To be eligible, nonprofits must have locations or primary services provided within the following zip codes: 98116, 98136, 98126, 98106, 98146.

Interest forms will be reviewed as received and no later than Monday, November 18 at 4 pm.

Info Sheet for Interested Nonprofits (which includes the form links for nonprofits interested in participating)