WEEKEND PREVIEW: 3 big reasons to be in The Junction on Saturday

Three quick reminders about don’t-miss events in the West Seattle Junction tomorrow (Saturday, December 7):

(WSB file photo)

KIWANIS PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Start your Saturday at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds, lots of free parking if you’re driving) for a tasty breakfast cooked by the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle – pancakes, Husky Deli ham, orange juice, coffee/tea … Santa’s there for photos and Marines are there to collect new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. Drop in any time between 7 am and 11 am. $10 at the door, $8 in advance, kids under 10 eat free with a paid adult.

P.S. The Kiwanis Club also is raising money for youth and other community work right now via this online silent auction – bid for cool items donated by local businesses!

(WSB photo – Caudle Family on donation-drive day in 2023)

DRIVE-UP/RIDE-UP/WALK-UP COAT AND FOOD DRIVE: Bring your donations to the lot behind Hope Lutheran (off Oregon just east of 42nd) for the Caudle Family‘s annual drop-off drive collecting new/gently used coats and nonperishable food, 10 am-3 pm.

HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS FESTIVAL AND TREE LIGHTING: 4-8 pm Saturday, gather in the heart of The Junction! The event is centered on SW Alaska between California and 42nd, which will be closed to through traffic – here’s the schedule:

4:00 PM – Festival begins. Night Market is open. Carolers, Metropolitan Singers, and Santa will be roaming the area.

4:30 PM – Endolyne Children’s Choir Performance

5:00 PM – The School of Rock Performance

5:30 PM – Pet Costume Contest on Stage

6:00 PM – Tree Lighting with carolers (Seattle Metropolitan Singers)

6:30 PM – Christmas DJ spinning holiday tunes

8:00 PM – Night Market closes

The list of Night Market vendors is here (and glow wands will be available for kids for $3). Check out the new more-walkable layout this year! For added festive touches, you’ll also see stilt-walkers, LED hula hoops, fire pits, lots of lights in Junction Plaza Park … that’s where the stage will be this year, and Brian Callanan will be this year’s emcee. In addition to adult beverages in the Beer Garden, you’ll also find cocoa being served up by Hope Lutheran.

These 3 events are just part of a BIG holiday lineup for this weekend – see it all in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide!