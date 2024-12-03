Coats and warm clothing to spare? Two 1-day West Seattle donation events this Saturday

If you have coats/warm clothing you don’t need – donate them to someone who does. in addition to ongoing drives (see the list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide), here are two opportunities on Saturday (December 7):

CAUDLE FAMILY’S DROP-OFF DRIVE: Once again this year, the Caudle family will be in the lot behind Hope Lutheran Church (off SW Oregon just east of 42nd SW), where you can drive up/ride up/walk off and drop off your donation(s).

They’re collecting non-perishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank as well as coats/warm clothing for WSFB’s Clothesline and the Westside Interfaith Network, 10 am-3 pm. Leah, Tim, Atticus, and Dominic Caudle hope to see you there.

SOUTHWEST PRECINCT DRIVE: Seattle Police Community Service Officers are collecting warm clothing 11 am-3 pm the same day (Saturday, December 7) at the precinct, 2300 SW Webster. They’ll be in the community room, right off the parking lot on the south side of the building.