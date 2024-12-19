ROAD WORK: Admiral Way Bridge traffic switch, crosswalk removal delayed

(Reader photo from Mark after crosswalk’s installation in August)

As we’ve been reporting, today was the day SDOT said it would switch traffic flow again across the Admiral Way Bridge, as the earthquake-strengthening project continues, while also removing the temporary crosswalk at 39th SW. Project spokesperson Matthew Howard just sent word of a change:

The work we originally had planned for December 19-20 on the Admiral Way bridge will not occur. The new date for the traffic shift will occur on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. When we transition into our third phase of traffic control on December 31, the two center lanes on Admiral Way SW will be closed during this phase, with one lane in each direction open for people driving. As part of this transition, the temporary crosswalk at Admiral Way SW and 39th Ave SW will be removed.

SDOT doesn’t expect the project to be fully completed before summer.